Kombi showcases new technologies for those who don’t quit work

In Munich, while a vehicle inspired by the first generation of this one and with some body accessories to convert it into a taxi-robot for 2025, gains the spotlight, this classic from VW also has a technology proposal.

Although the vehicle’s design, in its essence, is 73 years old, what it carries is destined for the next few years. Continental, a traditional supplier of automotive technology, decided to take a classic Volkswagen model to Munich, a show full of futuristic and not so futuristic cars.

The Ambienc3 concept brings the proposal of a third space between home and work, a “halfway” for those who cannot (or cannot) be disconnected from work, but who also need moments of rest and entertainment.

On the outside, the vehicle is the Kombi we know, but not the model produced here, as the front turn signals tell another story in form and position. Although custom paint is eye-catching, the whole thing really works inside.

The interior has reclining chairs and a small bed that doubles as a sofa. With green walls and wooden panels, including the table next to the seat, the Kombi Ambienc3 has a panoramic roof with automatic dimming and LED lights, which also appear on columns and other parts of the vehicle.

This “futuristic” van also has an eco-friendly fabric covering for easy cleaning and “Staynu” technology. It also has an SMEG coffee machine, controls hidden on the panel surfaces, a speakerless sound system with Ac2ated technology.

At the front, the Kombi Ambienc3 has an ecological wood panel, a digital cluster in a black frame and a square steering wheel with a futuristic design. Even the internal mirror is a digital monitor.

It comes with an integrated browser with custom user support. There is also 360 degree monitoring. With that interior space you already know, Kombi Ambienc3 attracts more for what it is than for what it offers, without a doubt. Workaholic´s enthusiast, this is for you…

[Fonte: Carscoops]