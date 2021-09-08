Kombucha: what it is, what it is for and how to do it – Being Health

To understand a little more about its characteristics and possible health benefits, the Northeast Diary talked to two subject matter experts. Check out:

properties

Nutritionist Fabiana Belini explains that, in addition to the symbiotic culture of several lactic-acid bacteria, the composition of the drink includes the presence of several organic acids.

“It is also understood that the acetic acid produced in fermentation and the polyphenols in the teas used contribute to killing the bad bacteria that cause infections,” he says.

What is it for?

Important for the overall health of the body, the main benefit of Kombucha as a fermented food is the presence of probiotics (and prebiotics), according to nutritionist Sandoval Albuquerque, which are essential for intestinal health.

As he points out, this results in a healthier microbiota, improving the immune system, plural health and well-being, being “an excellent strategy to regulate and improve the composition of our intestines, the composition of beneficial bacteria in our intestines”, he explains.

Industrially produced in Brazil since 2016, Fabiana Belini emphasizes that there is still no consensus among scientists about all the benefits of Kombucha. It highlights, however, that after fermentation it becomes an excellent tonic to facilitate digestion and absorption of nutrients, in addition to the recovery of the intestinal flora.

The regulation of bowel health it is the most suitable reason for the consumption of the drink among professionals, says the nutritionist.

Subtitle:

According to experts, the ideal is to consume within 60 days after bottling and 7 days after opening Photograph:

Shutterstock

Contraindications

Belini warns of the risk of drinking contaminated by other bacteria, when not prepared in the right way. An example is the Listeria monocytogenes, which can have an abortive effect.

Therefore, according to the nutritionist, pregnant women, children and people with compromised immunity should avoid consumption, as well as diabetics, due to glucose, especially in ready-to-eat drinks.

People with gas problems should also consume in moderation, she says, as the presence of carbon dioxide molecules influences the swelling of the abdominal region.

In addition to pregnant women, Sandoval Albuquerque adds the contraindication of consumption for women who are breastfeeding, people who are sensitive to alcohol, or who are allergic to the teas used in the preparation of Kombucha (green tea, black tea, mate tea).

care

The nutritionist indicates a daily consumption of 250 to 400 ml. However, people with intestinal imbalance tend to have bloating or diarrhea. To help with this regularization, he explains that it is recommended to start with smaller doses, from 50 to 100 ml per day in the first week.

To avoid excesses, Fabiana Belini also indicates that the consumption is on average 100 ml daily in the beginning, which can be gradually increased.

best time to take

There is no specific time to take Kombucha, according to Sandoval, but for people with a lot of constipation it advises consumption at night, close to bedtime, helping the bowel to function in the morning.

“Store it in the refrigerator in a covered glass container, do not freeze and consume in a few weeks”, he advises.

Although the product does not have a determined validity, Fabiana Belini also recommends that, as it is a fermented beverage, the ideal is to consume it within 60 days after bottling and 7 days after opening.

How to make

In different flavors, kombucha can be found in supermarkets and natural food stores. For the homemade version, the nutritionist recommends care to avoid contamination.

Among them, the use of sterilized equipment, keeping the space clean and choosing high quality ingredients.

“What you will need is time and patience, for the microorganisms to do their work and ferment the drink”, says Fabiana.

The basis of the preparation, as Sandoval explains, is the plant Camellia Sinenses, which will give the drink the flavor of the herb. But he points out that it can be adding ginger, hibiscus, or fruits, making a new combination of flavors.

Subtitle:

The base of the preparation is the Camellia Sinenses plant, which will give the drink the flavor of the herb. Photograph:

Shutterstock

Revenue

According to Fabiana, the suggestion is to start with a simple recipe, based on black tea, as it is easier to find. Check out the nutritionist’s recipe below:

what will you need

50 g of sugar

5 g of tea leaves for each liter of water

Use sheet of Camellia sinensis

5 minutes into infusion

scoby

Method of preparation

Boil the water, turn off the heat, add sugar, tea and let it steep for 10 minutes. Don’t be afraid to sweeten it, as microorganisms will need sugar to feed and ferment the drink.

Allow to cool completely, remove the tea leaves, place the liquid in a large glass container with a wide mouth and add the scoby and a little of the liquid already fermented, about 250 ml (if this is your first time, ask the donor to leave it a little bit of kombucha ready with scoby).

With the tea ready and in the appropriate glass container, cover the glass with a clean, dry cloth, which you will use just for this purpose (or use a paper towel), tie it with string or rubber band and let it ferment in a dark, dry corner. from the kitchen (where it’s not in the sun or too hot) for a week.

After that, you will notice that the drink has formed bubbles and has already changed its aroma. Remove the cloth, carefully remove the scoby and some fermented tea and store it in a covered glass container.

If you want, use a large glass and pile up the various “pancakes” that are formed with each fermentation. The fermented drink goes into a bottle and must be kept in the refrigerator.

Once cooled, you can already consume it, either straight or in juices and cocktails (it’s good even with alcoholic beverages). Remember to always wash your hands and the equipment you use when preparing the drink very well, to avoid contamination.

*Fabiana Belini is a nutritionist graduated from the University of Fortaleza (Unifor). Postgraduate in functional clinical nutrition and clinical herbal medicine. He is a member of the Brazilian Institute of Functional Nutrition (IBNF) and the Institute of Functional Medicine (IFM/USA). It acts on chronic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fertility diseases.

*Sandoval Albuquerque is a nutritionist graduated from Universidade Estácio and works in clinical, sports and functional nutrition.