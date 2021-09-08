Latin NCAP test that got zero grade more confuses than helps

Latin NCAP is increasingly lost with aggressive speeches that are disconnected from the economic reality of the region where it operates.

Your willingness to raise the security level is correct. His primary mistake, however, is to impose crash tests of the same model with different protocols, as happened with the Renault Duster, whose grade was downgraded to zero in an evaluation carried out in August.

In a test carried out with an identical vehicle in 2019, under less strict criteria, Duster got 4 stars for adults and three for children.

In addition to being technically fallacious, what programs in Europe and the US have discarded confuses more than helps. This severe distortion is unjustifiably hidden from the results.

Volkswagen ID.Life is a concept that anticipates the most affordable 100% electric car from the German brand Image: Ricardo Ribeiro/UOL

The largest international motor show (IAA, its acronym in German) in the world opened its doors on the 7th and runs until the 12th, in Munich, Germany. In fact, opening the doors has never had such a figurative sense because the exhibition includes a large open-air space (a total of seven sets in the central area of ​​the city) and many interactive activities with the public.

The biennial exhibition (odd years) is no longer as gigantic as the traditional one held in Frankfurt. It will certainly receive far fewer visitors as a result of the covid-19 pandemic that forced organizers to cut activities from 11 to six days.

The event was even renamed. It is now called IAA Mobility and includes a sector dedicated entirely to electric bicycles, for example. The vast majority of launches valued the 100% electric models which, by themselves, are no longer new. The industry, however, is engaged in the long term. So you need to demonstrate your creative and technical potential now. Some brands are more optimistic, others cautious.

Several project dates for the total switchover, from combustion to electric, without considering the purchasing power limitations of each country and, in addition, capillary infrastructure is expensive to implement. This is without counting the world energy matrix, which needs to take a very strong turn to reduce the use of fossil sources such as oil, gas and coal to generate electricity.

German manufacturers, as always, maintain the leading role of homeowners. Audi showed off the Grandsphere concept car, which indicates how it will be the successor to the A8, its top-of-the-range sedan, with impressive exterior and interior changes. Other models of the brand will follow the guideline: Skysphere and Urban Sphere. BMW introduced the advanced i Vision Circular concept, scheduled for 2040. It applies widely recyclable raw materials in a four-metre-long compact. The iX5 Hydrogen can be tested by visitors on your booth circuit.

Mercedes-Benz presented the EQE, an electric version of its large sedan, and surprised with the EQG, the vision of what the larger electric SUV will look like that respects the original features. The Porsche Mission R, designed for future single-brand competitions, maintains this heritage and highlights taillights with a three-dimensional graphic effect.

Volkswagen exhibited the concept of a subcompact, the ID.Life, also proposing the use of recyclable materials. The 2.50 m wheelbase (between up! and Polo) will allow for agility and ease of parking. The brand’s intention is to offer it, in 2025, for 20,000 euros (R$ 124,000, in direct conversion), equivalent to the current up!.

The position of the world president of Renault, Luca de Meo, was interesting, when asked during the Salon by the British magazine Autocar, without mentioning Tesla, if it didn’t bother him a start-up manufacturer having a market value many times higher.

“When you add up to more than a hundred years of history and a workforce of 200,000 people like ours, it can be strange to see the valuation of billions in companies that offer only one promise. But this is the world we live in. Distortion does. part of life. I have to accept that,” he replied.

+ Difficulty in supplying parts, especially semiconductors, continue to strongly compromise sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles. Data from Fenabrave show a drop of 8.6% in August over the same month in 2020. They indicate that delivery queues will continue without any improvement perspectives until the end of the year. However, in the used market, on the contrary, sales rose 13.8%. And in the January to August 2021 comparison with the same period in 2020 47.2% more, according to Fenauto.

+ As predicted, the Corolla Cross has surpassed Corolla sedan sales in the last three months. Stylistically the new model fits more like a crossover than an SUV. Driving dynamics and performance are almost equivalent to the sedan. Inside, emphasis on practicality and less on finishing materials. Foot-operated parking brake is a dated solution.

+ Competition entered the toll and parking exit automation market. Banco Itaú will exempt from monthly fees account holders who use Conectcar stickers, as of the 15th, and from its own future tag, in November. Other vendors are expected to stop charging this fee. There is no sense in reducing toll and parking costs without passing it on to the service user.