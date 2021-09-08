Garlic and onion: discover the benefits of this powerful duo for health – Image: Release adobestock

Garlic and Onion: Learn about the health benefits of this powerful duo

The nutritional properties of foods help to improve many aspects related to our health. Furthermore, the consumption of certain items can even prevent the onset of diseases and give us a better quality of life. With that in mind, Folha Go’s Easy Recipes Blog will discuss the benefits of this Tuesday (07/09) garlic and onion.

This super known double for those who love cooking is actually a powerful combination and with several advantages for our body. To learn more about the subject, read on!

Benefits of garlic and onion

If garlic and onion are separated, they have several health benefits, just imagine together, it’s an explosion of nutrients for the body.

With this in mind, if you usually use this combination to make your recipes more flavorful, know that it is doing very well for your health. But if you don’t use it daily, start including it in your menu today.

This indication for consumption is based on the fact that there is a super important component in garlic and onion, selenium.

Selenium, in turn, is a super important antioxidant that has the power to strengthen the immune system; that is, the main system in our body that roughly prevents us from getting sick.

In addition, both foods are rich in vitamin B and C, nutrients of paramount importance for various processes related to health and well-being. Therefore, check out the main benefits of garlic and onions.

powerful antioxidant action

When it comes to health, there is a lot of talk about antioxidants, but what are they really? Antioxidants are molecules that prevent cells from oxidizing.

Thus, the consumption of garlic and onion guarantees the maintenance of cells and combats premature aging, as the antioxidants present in these foods eliminate free radicals.

Control diabetes

For diabetics, garlic and onions are foods that cannot be missing from the diet. That’s because onions have a substance called glucokinin that acts like plant insulin, helping to control glucose.

Prevents some types of cancer

We are all subject to the appearance of cancer cells. However, with a balanced diet, the chances become smaller.

The consumption of garlic and onions helps to prevent some types of cancer from manifesting, as food contains a substance called allicin, which is very important for this prevention.

fights stress

As they are rich in vitamins A, B and C, garlic and onions fight stress and also improve the health and appearance of the skin, as they have an anti-inflammatory action.

Improves breathing problems

Flu, colds, asthma and even bronchitis are problems that can be improved with the consumption of garlic and onions, as they have anti-inflammatory and expectorant properties.

