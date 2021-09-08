Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Wedding: Actress Wears Classic Wedding Dress and Delights | Fashion and beauty

Like a real life princess, Lily Collins married her longtime boyfriend, Charlie McDowell. The ‘Emily in Paris’ star shared the news of the special day on the networks. “I’ve never been happier…” she captions the photo, which shows Charlie looking at his new wife and Lily looking at the camera.
the singer’s daughter Phil Collins wore a traditional white lace dress designed by Ralph Lauren, with long sleeves and a matching hooded lace cape. Although the piece has no volume, the train full of embroidery gave it a delicate and sophisticated touch.
Lily Collins marries amidst nature in a Ralph Lauren dress — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
“I never wanted to be someone else’s someone as much as I want to be theirs, and now I can be their wife. On September 4, 2021, we officially become each other forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell,” added Lily, revealing that the photos were taken by the Cedar and Pine husband and wife team.
The lovebirds also posed beside a beautiful waterfall, with Lily adding, “What started out as a fairy tale is now my reality forever.” The romanticism of the look was marked by the bride’s veil, light makeup and a low bun with well-aligned wires.
Lily Collins marries amidst nature in a Ralph Lauren dress — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
They were married in Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th-century ghost town that has been turned into a luxury resort just outside Telluride, Colorado.
“I’ll never be able to correctly describe how supernatural this past weekend was, but magic is a good place to start.”
Charlie is a writer and film director and also shared the happy news on his social media, writing, “I married the most generous, caring, and beautiful person I’ve ever met. Love you @lilyjcollins.”
Lily and Charlie met in 2017 and got engaged in 2020
The pair got engaged a year ago, with Lily posting a series of photos of her and Charlie with the most amazing mountain scenery.