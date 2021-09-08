LoL: See details on the skills of Vex, the new champion

On September 2, Riot showed a trailer mixed with gameplay from Vex, the new champion of League of Legends. Five days later, the company published details of all of the champion’s abilities, which will arrive in patch 11.19, scheduled for September 22nd.

Vex Skills

Passive – Destruction and Darkness

Destruction – Periodically, Vex is empowered by Destruction, causing her next basic ability to interrupt advances and inflict Fear on enemies.

Darkness – Whenever a nearby enemy uses advance or teleport, they are marked by Darkness. Vex’s next basic attack against a marked foe detonates that mark, dealing additional damage and decreasing Destruction Cooldown.

Q – Mistral Blast

Vex launches a wave forward that deals magic damage to enemies hit. After a while, the wave accelerates, but with reduced width. Mistral Blast detonates Darkness in any marked foes that are hit.

W – Personal Space

Vex gains a Shield and emits a shockwave that deals magic damage to nearby enemies. Personal Space detonates Darkness on any marked enemies that are hit.

E – Imminent Penumbra

The Shadow flies to a certain location, increasing in size along the way. Upon arrival, it deals Magic Damage and Slowdown, in addition to marking enemies hit with Darkness.

R – Dark Wave

The Shadow advances, marking the first enemy Champion it hits and dealing magic damage to it. Vex can then reconjure this ability so that the Shadow takes her to the marked target, dealing bonus magic damage. If the marked target dies shortly after taking Shadow Wave damage, she can cast the ability again in a few seconds.

The company also took the opportunity to show the skin art Emissary of Light.

Vex Emissaria da Luz skin image
Vex Emissary of Light (Image: Divulgation/Riot)