LoL: See details on the skills of Vex, the new champion

On September 2, Riot showed a trailer mixed with gameplay from Vex, the new champion of League of Legends. Five days later, the company published details of all of the champion’s abilities, which will arrive in patch 11.19, scheduled for September 22nd.

Vex Skills

Passive – Destruction and Darkness

Destruction – Periodically, Vex is empowered by Destruction, causing her next basic ability to interrupt advances and inflict Fear on enemies. Darkness – Whenever a nearby enemy uses advance or teleport, they are marked by Darkness. Vex’s next basic attack against a marked foe detonates that mark, dealing additional damage and decreasing Destruction Cooldown.

Q – Mistral Blast

Vex launches a wave forward that deals magic damage to enemies hit. After a while, the wave accelerates, but with reduced width. Mistral Blast detonates Darkness in any marked foes that are hit.

W – Personal Space

Vex gains a Shield and emits a shockwave that deals magic damage to nearby enemies. Personal Space detonates Darkness on any marked enemies that are hit.