Luciano Camargo is left out of tribute paid by Zezé Di Camargo: “it was forgotten”

– Continues after the announcement –



Zeze di Camargo, this weekend (5), used their social networks to share a click more than special. In it, the country singer appears alongside his wife, his children and other members of his family. Internet users, always attentive, realized that countryside Luciano Camargo was not present in the click and this detail caused a lot of buzz on the web.

In the post, in addition to sharing the photos as a family, Zezé Di Camargo took advantage of the moment and declared her love for the people who are on the click. In addition, he emphasized that he loves them all very much.

+ After Graciele opens the pregnancy game, Zezé Di Camargo shares news with fans

– Continues after the announcement –

“Special and unforgettable night with people I love!! @wanessa @marcusbuaiz @gracielelacerdaoficial @amabylle_eiroa @igor_ci My sweetie that doesn’t leave the house because of the babies was missing. @camilla_camargo”, wrote Zezé, who insisted on marking everyone present in the photo.

The click quickly went viral on the web. Many followers of the countryman sent messages of affection and praised Zezé Di Camargo’s beautiful family: “God bless this beautiful family always”, commented one of them.

– Continues after the announcement –



+ Graciele Lacerda, wife of Zezé Di Camargo, announces news: “our family has grown”

Another, in turn, questioned Luciano’s absence: “Where is Luciano? Was forgotten”, commented a fan of Zezé’s brother. So far, the countryman has not responded to the comment. However, it seems that the night was just between father and children.

Check out the complete post made by Zezé Di Camargo on his Instagram feed below.

+ Zezé Di Camargo releases music without Luciano and reopens discussion about the end of the duo