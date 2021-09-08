Luciano Hang walks along Avenida Paulista, speaks and embraces Bolsonaro in a demonstration

Luciano Hang businessman from Brusque traveled to São Paulo this Monday, 6th, to participate in the pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations on Independence Day, this Tuesday, September 7th. The participation of the owner of Havan was registered on social networks.

He walked along Avenida Paulista alongside supporters. On site, the manager attended fans and recorded videos. Luciano got on the electric trio and there he met President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). After meeting, they embraced.

“The deputy, the president, wherever he works at the federal, municipal or state level, needs to walk in the streets and listen to the people. Without this, he cannot manage”, said the businessman, on Avenida Paulista, alongside supporters.

Luciano Hang and 13 others, including Bolsonaro, were fined for not wearing a mask, which is mandatory in the state of São Paulo amid the pandemic. Pastor Silas Malafaia, minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas and federal deputy Carla Zambelli are also among the fined.

Manifestation in Brusque

In the morning, Bolsonaro spoke in Brasilia. In the afternoon, he went to Avenida Paulista. Acts in support of the President of the Republic were registered in several cities in Brazil. In Brusque, the demonstration was held in Sesquicentenario square.

– Even in the rain, supporters of Bolsonaro gather in the Sesquicentenario square

Among the participants in Brusque, there were many Brazilian flags, banners supporting the president and others calling for the end of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Some people also came out in favor of the printed vote.

It was not possible to specify the number of participants who were in the square. However, organizers estimate that around 2,000 people were present. The expectation, before the arrival of the rain, was 3,000.

