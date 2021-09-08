Luciano Huck reveals that he was dating when he fell in love with Angelica

Luciano Huck made impressive revelations about his nearly two-decade marriage to presenter Angelica. One of the couple’s secrets is that when they fell in love, they were both dating.

In a chapter of his new book, De Porta em Porta, Luciano tells that both he and Angelica were in previous relationships when they fell in love, during the shooting of the film Um Show de Verão.

Luciano Huck and Angelica Luciano Huck posted a wedding photo to celebrate 16 years of union with AngelicaReproduction/Instagram Luciano Huck and Angelica Presenter turns 50 in 2021Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Angelica prepared a surprise party for Luciano Huck Angelica prepared a surprise party for Luciano Huckreproduction angelica and snapper huck Angelica is married to presenter Luciano HuckReproduction/Instagram Angelica is married to Luciano Huck The couple has been together since 2004reproduction Angelica, Luciano Huck and children Reunited family reproduction Luciano Huck, Angelica with their children Eva, Benicio and Joaquim Luciano Huck and Angélica are parents of Joaquim, Benício and Evareproduction 0

“This time there was not one, but two small details: she was dating, and so was I,” writes Luciano in the book.

According to Luciano, he met Angelica three times before they started dating: backstage at a magazine rehearsal, at the Caldeirão launch party in 2000 and during the shooting of a painting in Noronha for his program.

He says that the backstage of this last meeting was a “film story: “The backstage of the filming was worthy of the expression ‘film story’. The two of us, the protagonists, ended the relationships we were in and immersed ourselves in our love tale.”

Luciano and Angelica started dating in 2003 and got married the following year. The two are parents of Joaquim (16 years old), Benício (13 years old) and Eva (8 years old).

