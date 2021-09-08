Lufthansa announces debut route for Boeing 787 Dreamliner in its fleet

Graphic design of the Lufthansa 787 – Image: Lufthansa





The German airline Lufthansa announced today, September 7, that it has just confirmed the destination that will have the honor of receiving the debut flight of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in the company’s commercial operations.

With the expectation that the first delivery of its Dreamliners will take place before Christmas 2021 – despite the problems faced by Boeing in relation to the model –, the German company published today on social networks the revelation of the chosen city.

According to the statement, the airline states: “Exciting news from the Lufthansa ‘Dreamliner’ team: The first destination for our Boeing 787-9 will be YYZ – Toronto Pearson with service from Frankfurt Airport.”

Exciting news from Lufthansa’s “Dreamliner” team: The first destination for our @BoeingAirplanes 787-9 will be YYZ @TorontoPearson. 🛫 🇨🇦 with service from @Airport_FRA. pic.twitter.com/UhXOf6BFjp — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) September 7, 2021





Therefore, Lester B. Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada, will be the first location outside of Germany to meet the new, state-of-the-art member of the German company’s fleet.

The 787 at Lufthansa

The history of the Boeing 787 at Lufthansa began in March 2019, when the Lufthansa Group’s supervisory board approved the purchase of 20 new aircraft of the 787-9 model, along with another 20 Airbus A350-900 jets, with deliveries expected between the end. of 2022 and 2027. The goal is to replace long-range four-engined aircraft, as this new generation of twin-engine is highly economical.

The 20 Dreamliner orders, in addition to another 20 purchase options, are destined for various companies in the Group, however, at least some units have already been confirmed by the company as going specifically to Lufthansa’s fleet.

Then, in May of this year 2021, taking advantage of reduced prices in the market for the purchase and sale of commercial aircraft, the German company informed that it acquired five more Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets that were never used, although they had already been produced for some time. time and stockpiles due to the air crisis. Again, at the same time, also ordered an equal number of Airbus A350-900.





In view of the purchase of the five copies of the Dreamliner already produced, last month, in an interview with analysts, the CEO of the German group Carsten Spohr said: “With the 787, we still assume the first will come this winter. I still hope he comes before Christmas. Then the plane will be greeted with a special flight.”

Finally, also in the last month of August, the Lufthansa Group, through its Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT) training center, announced that it has become the launch customer of the latest new flight training device (FTD – Flight Training Device) generation of Boeing 787 from L3Harris Technologies which, together with an additional order for a Boeing 787 Full Flight Simulator (FFS), will offer a best-in-class solution at its pilot training facility in Frankfurt.



