Luísa will reveal Teresa Cristina’s frame to Pedro II in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

Teresa guns to try to keep Pedro de Luísa away

Pedro and Teresa kiss

But, it seems, Luísa will play a bucket of cold water in the flame that has just been rekindled between the imperial couple.

Teresa and Pedro wake up together

In a conversation with the Empress, the Countess of Barral will notice the hints of Teresa about the case of the husband with the teacher of his daughters.

Luísa leaves Pedro’s house sad after seeing him kissing Mariquinha

After killing this riddle, Luísa will go after Pedro to reveal that his wife plotted for the two to disagree.

Luísa announces that she gave up on the trip with the royal entourage

“I asked for this meeting because today I was sure that the Empress knows about us, what happened between the two of us”, reveals the Countess.

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) reveals Teresa Cristina's (Leticia Sabatella) plan to Pedro II (Selton Mello) in 'Nos Tempos do Imperador'

“I’m also convinced that she didn’t call her ex-lover to Thursday that day, out of innocence, but intentionally. So that I could catch you and give up on the trip. Give up on you, in fact,” adds Luísa.

