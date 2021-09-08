Lukaku praises Cristiano Ronaldo and asks: ‘Don’t compare me’

This Tuesday (07) afternoon, Romelu Lukaku went to the pre-match press conference between Belgium and Belarus, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which takes place next Wednesday (08), and disapproved of comparisons between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Journalists raised the fact that the Belgian was top scorer at Inter Milan with 64 goals in 95 games, in addition to having an average of one goal per game for the Belgium national team. However, the statistical comparisons did not please the player, who stated that the Portuguese is among the three best athletes in the world.

Don’t compare me to Ronaldo, ever. He is, for me, one of the three best players in football history. I won’t say whether he’s first, second or third, but he’s in the top 3. What he’s won in football is something exceptional,” Lukaku said.

Another point raised by the local press to question whether Chelsea’s striker is better than United’s was the fact that he needs fewer matches to scale the goals for the national team, with 67 goals in 100 games, while CR7 records 37 with the same number of times he was on the field.

“I was very lucky to play against him in Italy, now he’s back in the Premier League and that’s very good for English football. That’s all. Besides, comparing statistics is useless.”