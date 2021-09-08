Luxembourg calls Cruzeiro fans for a game against Ponte Preta

Photos of Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, which will host Cruzeiro games in Serie B
Edesio Ferreira/EM DA Press
“ a moment when we need to evolve. We have 10 teams to win the victories, I’ve already talked to the players. We need patience, play the 90 minutes and win the game with the fans’ participation”, added the coach.
In order to play in a stadium where fans can be present, Cruzeiro hired Green Gramados Esportivos, which takes care of the Toca da Raposa II fields, to revitalize the Arena do Jacar. According to Luxemburg, the results of the intervention of more than two weeks have already started to emerge.
Cruzeiro had the opportunity to play with the public in this Series B. It was the 1-0 victory over Confiana, in Mineiro, for the 20th round. On the night of Friday, August 20, 4,730 people were at Mineiro and watched Marcelo Moreno’s goal from the penalty spot.
After Ponte Preta, Cruzeiro will face Operrio, at 19:00 on Thursday, September 16, for the 24th round of Serie B. The match will probably be transferred to Arena do Jacar and will have similar logistics to the event on Saturday.
The next appointment as principal, before the CSA, for the 26th round (Sunday, 26, at 4 pm), has a chance of being held in Mineiro, since the city of Belo Horizonte is considering reauthorizing the presence of the public in the stadiums.