Luxembourg calls Cruzeiro fans for a game against Ponte Preta

Arena do Jacar receive Cruzeiro x Ponte Preta on Saturday (Photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM DA Press)

Vanderlei Luxembourg summoned the fans of cruise to attend Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, where the team will face the black Bridge on Saturday, at 11 am, for the 23rd round of Series B. The stadium should receive around 6,000 spectators – 30% of the total capacity exceeding 18 thousand seats. The local city hall made the holding of sporting events with the public more flexible after ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic in the municipality of 242 thousand inhabitants is under control. Photos of Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, which will host Cruzeiro games in Serie B

In Luxembourg’s opinion, it is more interesting for Cruzeiro to receive the encouragement of 6,000 lovers in a smaller stadium than playing in a Mineiro with 60,000 empty seats.

“I prefer 6,000 fans at Arena do Jacar than the big and empty Mineiro. summon the supporter to fill the stadium and be the center forward of the team. We have two games at home, one away and then the other at home,” he said. “ a moment when we need to evolve. We have 10 teams to win the victories, I’ve already talked to the players. We need patience, play the 90 minutes and win the game with the fans’ participation”, added the coach.

In order to play in a stadium where fans can be present, Cruzeiro hired Green Gramados Esportivos, which takes care of the Toca da Raposa II fields, to revitalize the Arena do Jacar. According to Luxemburg, the results of the intervention of more than two weeks have already started to emerge.