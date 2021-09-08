Luxembourg calls Cruzeiro fans for a game against Ponte Preta

by

(Photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM DA Press)
Arena do Jacar receive Cruzeiro x Ponte Preta on Saturday (Photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM DA Press)

the technician Vanderlei Luxembourg summoned the fans of cruise to attend Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, where the team will face the black Bridge on Saturday, at 11 am, for the 23rd round of Series B. The stadium should receive around 6,000 spectators – 30% of the total capacity exceeding 18 thousand seats. The local city hall made the holding of sporting events with the public more flexible after ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic in the municipality of 242 thousand inhabitants is under control.

