Luxembourg scales Cruise with news to face Gois for Serie B

Vanderlei Luxemburgo made two changes in celestial formation (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

the technician Vanderlei Luxembourg confirmed the cruise with two new features to face Gois, at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round of the series B.

Ral Cceres reappears on the right side after recovering from an injury to his left ankle. With this, Rmulo will play in midfield alongside Adriano, as Flvio is suspended for the third yellow card.

In attack, Rafael Sobis replaces Thiago by Luxemburg’s choice. He will have the mission to make up for the absence of Marcelo Moreno, serving the Bolivia team in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rmulo and Giovanni; Wellington Nem, Bruno Jos and Rafael Sobis. The cruise lineup will have The options on the bench are goalkeepers Lucas Frana and Vincius; defenders Lo Santos and Matheus Vieira; the steering wheel Lucas Ventura; midfielders Marco Antnio, Marcinho and Claudinho; and forwards Dudu, Felipe Augusto and Thiago.

J o Gois, directed by Marcelo Cabo, enters the field with Thaddaeus; Apodi, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Artur; Rezende, Caio Vincius and Elvis; Diego, Nicolas and Alef Manga.