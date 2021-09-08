Maria Clara despairs when she hears Maurílio’s macabre plan against Cristina · TV News

Maria Clara (Andréia Horta) will despair when she hears a macabre plot by Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) against Cristina (Leandra Leal) in Império. The jewelry designer will catch the villain threatening his bastard sister with death and will put him against the wall in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes planned to air in the chapter this Thursday (9) , the former street vendor will explain to Império employees that the thirteenth will be delayed again after the robbery of millions of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) from the Swiss bank. The statement will generate revolt, and Maurílio will appear with the solution.

The bad guy will tell Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) who will give the money to resolve the situation with the employees. Cora’s niece (Marjorie Estiano) will question the origin of the money. He will be irritated by the affront of the Commander’s eldest daughter and will call her in for a private conversation.

“Do you think you can treat your mates that way? In that hostile way, like you did just in the boardroom. Who do you think you are to think I’ll put up with this for a long time? After I marry Marta and take over the company’s command, things will change around here”, will say the bad character to the blonde.

Unafraid of the scoundrel, she will retort: ​​”If I were you, I wouldn’t sing victory before my time.” The villain will say to himself: “If you don’t die before then, tomboy.” Maria Clara, who was leaving her office at the exact moment, will hear everything: “Hey, what’s this? Were you threatening Cristina?”.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#73 – José Alfredo finds out Maurílio is dead in Império!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.