Marinho confirms proposals from Palmeiras and Galo, and says he will stay at Santos – 07/09/2021

O forward Marinho, from Santos, said last night (7) that he had already received proposals from Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, but they were rejected. The ace of the team assured that he will remain in Peixe.

“I’m still at Santos. Even because, of the proposals, the president refused all of them. I told the president that what was best for them and for me. I’m 31 years old, I want to retire at Santos. I’m direct, I mean it. I want to win titles here, leave a legacy. It’s not about money, it’s about being marked in history,” said Marinho in an interview with journalist Ademir Quintino.

According to the striker, the club’s board has not yet talked about contract renewal and salary increase: “The situation is not good now, many left, Luan Peres, Veríssimo, Soteldo, but I’ll continue. I arrived through the front door, I want to walk out the front door.”

Commenting on the refusal to the proposals of Atlético and Palmeiras, the 31-year-old athlete also highlighted that his contract only ends at the end of 2022, and that he will only think about whether he will leave Santos next year.

“Santos being in the first division, I can breathe there. I didn’t have the title for me to go out the front door, so I could breathe. I keep working, I stay firm here, I’ll dedicate myself until the last day. Next year, let’s go see what will happen. If there is any situation, let the president think a little bit too. Because I, unlike other players, have never complained,” said the forward.

Marinho arrived at Santos in 2019 and, since then, he has been one of the main names in the Alvinegro cast. Despite good campaigns such as the runners-up in the 2019 Brasileirão and 2020 Libertadores, the player has yet to win titles for Peixe.