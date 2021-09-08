Marinho detonates the Santos board and says he’ll stay until December: ‘I want to look for something for my life’

Away from the pitch due to an injury, forward Marinho detonated the Santos board in an interview, this Tuesday (7th), to journalist Ademir Quintino’s channel.

The shirt 11 complained about the treatment given to the player by the Santos directors, who would not have offered him a contract renewal, even after the 2020 season, in which he ended up as “King of America” ​​after the vice-championship of the Libertadores.

“In these two years, no one called me to renew. When I asked about it, they said I couldn’t afford it. I saw Soteldo leaving, Luan Peres, Veríssimo, Alison, Pituca… why can’t I leave too?”, asked Marinho, stating that he must leave Peixe in 2022, as soon as the season ends.

“I’m closed until December. I want to walk out the front door with the club earning money. It’s a moment I need. If they block me again so I don’t leave, I stay. They don’t offer a career path for me. to the president: I want to be focused here, but after the Brazilian Nationals, next year, I want to look for something for my life,” he added.

Marinho has a contract with Santos until December 31, 2022 and, from June of next year, he will be able to sign a pre-link with any other team.