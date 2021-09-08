Marinho, from Santos, says he underwent a surgical procedure: “Dedicating myself too much”

Marinho went to social media this Tuesday to comment on his recovery from a left thigh injury at Santos.

O Peixe, through the communication department, informed that the 11 shirt, Luiz Felipe and Madson trained normally today. And Marinho himself denied this.

In addition, the attacker stated that he underwent a surgical procedure. The rectus femoris injury caused a considerable hematoma.

“Today I participated in the first part of the work. Not normally, as some have said. I’m dedicating myself too much after a month of surgical procedure. Participating with the group will only give me confidence to come back 100% and try to help. Thank God and the others that were on the side and I count it on my fingers. To follow and that’s it, focus and God in control. Jealousy, big eye and negative energy,” wrote Marinho.

Thus, Marinho is still in doubt for the match against Bahia on Saturday, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. He hasn’t played since July 28, against Juazeirense, for the Copa do Brasil.

Marinho denies Santos’ own official information that he trained normally today. “Some spoke around” = Santos FC. pic.twitter.com/r4BSu8IwRD — Lucas Musetti Perazolli (@lucas_musetti) September 7, 2021

