Marinho returns to training with Santos squad and approaches return after injury | saints

Forward Marinho returned to training with the Santos squad after recovering from a bruise on his thigh. The shirt 11 participated in the activity with his teammates this Tuesday, at CT Rei Pelé.

Marinho has not been on the field since July 28, when he participated in Santos’ 4-0 victory over Juazeirense, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Since then, the striker served suspension in the Brazilian Championship and suffered a thigh injury. So he didn’t play anymore.

This Tuesday, defender Luiz Felipe, recovered from edema in his right thigh, and right-back Madson, without pain in the joints, also returned to training with teammates at CT Rei Pelé.

1 of 2 Marinho during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Marinho during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

As Santos only enters the field on Saturday, the trio should be available to face Bahia, at 21:00 (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the Brazilian Championship.

Waiting for coach Fábio Carille, Santos should take the field this weekend with: João Paulo, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Leonardo (Emiliano Velázquez) and Felipe Jonatan (Moraes); Camacho, Jean Mota, Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

