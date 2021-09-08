Marinho reveals that Santos refused proposals from Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, regrets not having been sold and cites a medical error

Marinho hasn’t returned to play for the saints, but it was the subject this Tuesday because of appearances on social networks.

Follow Santos news on SportsCenter, which has transmission by ESPN on Star+. For more information and sign up, Click here.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

O Peixe, through the communications department, informed the press that the 11 shirt trained normally on Tuesday after recovering from a muscle injury and a bruise on his left thigh. And the attacker went to Instagram to say he did only part of the job. Next, Alvinegro explained that the athlete performed without limitations in the activity.

In live with Ademir Quintino, Marinho said that Santos did not give enough support, he stated that the case had a medical error and revealed surgery on his left leg, with five stitches. The Fish had not given any information about surgery.

“Five stitches on my leg, I’ll have to redo the tattoo. They opened my leg. When they ask me on the street, I take off the bandage and show it. I was cursed a lot during this period, they said I was a migue”, said Marinho.

“Yes, of course (it was a medical error). And they didn’t back me up, they said I’d be back in 15 days. Today I went back to training with the group, I did a part of the work and I have a point that hasn’t closed yet. I can’t play 90 minutes (against Bahia). At first, I do pass work, some kick work. In a little while I’ll be fine”, he added.

Proposals

Marinho took the opportunity to challenge President Andres Rueda. With a contract until December 2022, he was not asked to renew and had recently rejected proposals, such as for Atlético-MG and palm trees.

The 11 shirt practically asked to be traded in December.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“I asked about it, but they said that there is no condition for a raise or a career plan. They didn’t say anything and I told them to think if something came from outside. ‘Let me breathe’. I always asked for a team to fight for the title. Soteldo, Luan Peres, Veríssimo, Alison, Pituca… I saw everyone leaving and I don’t leave too? But now the situation is not good, so I will continue. I arrived through the front door, in the first division, and I’m going out with Santos in the first division. I’m closed until the end of the championship. And let the president think about it. I don’t want to walk out the front door for free and breathe. I need. I’m still at Santos, even because the president refused all the proposals. I told the president that I’m happy, but I’m 31 years old and if it’s good for Santos… Today I can’t say I’m going to retire at Santos. I told the president that after the Brazilian championship (2020) I would like to crave things for my life by leaving the door open. And today I see a boring atmosphere, as if I had done a lot of m… here”, he evaluated.

“If they block me again, I’ll stay, but I’ve never fought. I kept working. Right (Palmeiras and Atlético-MG). But they were refused. My contract is until the end of next year. Santos needs to stay in the first division and for me to breathe. I lacked the title. If the proposals were rejected, it is because the president did not see that it was time to leave. I will dedicate myself until the last day. And let’s see about next year. If any situation arises, I hope the president will think too. I received a proposal to earn a lot of money. I could put the club in court and I didn’t. It’s not in my character, I respect the club. I didn’t and I won’t. But we didn’t get paid for five months. I will never expose the institution because this is boring. I don’t expose Santos here, but a situation. I needed support and I didn’t have it”, he concluded.