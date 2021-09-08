Marinho says Santos refused proposals from Palmeiras and Atlético-MG and cites “total” medical error | saints

Forward Marinho revealed on Tuesday that he had received proposals from Palmeiras and Atlético-MG to leave Santos, but that both were refused by president Andres Rueda.

In an interview with journalist Ademir Quintino, Marinho said that he will stay at Santos until the end of the current season, but he did not guarantee his stay in 2022. The striker’s contract ends at the end of next year.

– They never told me about a career plan. They haven’t called me yet (to talk about renewal). I even asked about it, but they told me that there was no way to raise it, but that’s ok. When something comes from outside, think about it, let me breathe. Let me breathe, too. I always asked for a team to fight for titles. You see Soteldo, Luan Peres, Alison, Pituca leaving… Everyone leaving. And I don’t go out, too? But we’re not in a good situation and I’m going to continue, because I came through the front door and I’m going out with Santos in the first division. I’m closed until the end of the championship, and may the president think a little. I don’t want to leave for free – Said Marino.

Marinho trains at CT Rei Pelé

Then, Marinho was asked about having received proposals from Atlético-MG and Palmeiras to leave Santos. The attacker replied:

– Yeah, right (I got it). But they were refused. If the proposals were rejected, it is because the president saw that it was not time to leave. Missed a title. I remain firm here. I will dedicate myself until the last day. That we can return to the victories – completed.

Without playing since the 28th of July, Marinho is clinically recovered from a bruise on his thigh that took him away from Santos’ recent games. According to the club, the striker returned to training normally on Tuesday, but he denied it.

Marinho also said, during the interview, that his physical problem was caused by a problem in the medical department of Santos, as revealed by the GE in early August.

– I was very exposed. Something happened and nobody said anything. The guy who made the mess is no longer there, got it? – said.

Asked if “was it a medical error?”, Marinho replied:

– Today was my first training that I did only one part of the work. I work to be 100% and be able to play. I didn’t look good when I was playing. I was dedicated, I worked too hard, and sometimes things didn’t happen. I am dedicating myself to each training.