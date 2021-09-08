Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay features The Hunter and Wolverine vs. Sabretooth

Facebook

Developer Firaxis Games shared a new gameplay video for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, after its reveal at Gamescom 2021 and the first gameplay trailer last week.

The new video shows several gameplay scenes commented by the development team and especially a battle between The Hunter and Wolverine against Sabretooth. See its description below:

It’s time for the fierce grudge game! The Hunter and Wolverine are teaming up against Sabretooth in this gameplay from Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

In one corner, we have The Hunter and Wolverine fighting to save the world. Wolverine’s sharp claws, regenerating health and ability to provoke enemies to focus on him make him suitable for fighting on the front lines. Tipping the odds in Wolverine’s favor on this occasion will be development team members from Firaxis and The Hunter, protagonist of Marvel’s Midnight Suns and first customizable original heroine from the Marvel Universe. The Hunter has a previous lifetime of training and experience to use and can fill a number of different combat roles, focusing on dealing damage, supporting allies, controlling enemies, mitigating incoming damage, or any combination of these.

In the other corner is Wolverine’s age-old Sabretooth nemesis, another mutant with a super-powered healing factor and the animal instincts and strength of a fearsome predator. Even in a two-on-one battle, Sabretooth should prove to be a fierce opponent.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released in March 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store).