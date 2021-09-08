‘Matrix 4’: teasers reveal unpublished images of Keanu Reeves as Neo

An interactive website promoted by Warner Bros., called WhatIsTheMatrix.com, was released this Wednesday (8) and reveals excerpts of previously unpublished images from the movie “Matrix 4”.

When accessing the site, the user is faced with a joke related to the films in the saga.

To have access to unpublished images, it is necessary to choose the red or blue pill. After the choice, the website reveals short excerpts from the film that show Keanu Reeves back in the role of Neo, which marked his career.

In ‘The Matrix’, the red pill frees Neo. The blue pill would have trapped him in his false reality.

One of the teasers says: “This is the time for you to show us what is real. At the moment you believe it is [mostra a hora atual]”.

Then the website says “this couldn’t be further from the truth”.

“This could be the first day of the rest of your life, but if you want to, you have to fight for it.”

The previews feature several characters played by actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

A full trailer is scheduled to be released this Thursday (9).

“The Matrix” was a hit in 1999. Reeves plays computer programmer, Neo, who was released from the Matrix because he was “The Only One” who could manipulate the Matrix. “The Matrix: Resurrections”, title in English of the feature, is directed by Lana Wachowski.

