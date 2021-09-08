‘Matrix 4’ wins official website, images and release date of the 1st trailer

More than twenty years after the release of the first ‘The Matrix’, Warner Bros. is using a similar strategy to promote the arrival of the fourth film in the franchise, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

As part of the campaign, the studio brought back the website ‘OQueEAMatrix.com’, which gives the viewer two choices: take the blue pill, “the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe what you want”, or take the red pill, “stay in wonderland and see how far the rabbit hole goes.” Both options lead to a preview of the trailer, which will be released next Thursday (9).

In addition to different videos for each pill, you’ll be able to watch different scenes from the movie when selecting the same pill. It’s not really a brand new teaser, but it’s a way to get access to more parts before the trailer is released.

In addition to the preview, Warner released to the site Entertainment Weekly some footage from ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ – probably frames from the promotional video. The photos include Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, a spaceship reminiscent of Nebuchadnezzar, as well as the rest of the cast, which includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff. Check out:

Keanu Reeves as Neo in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Image: Warner Bros./Disclosure

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Image: Warner Bros./Disclosure

Jessica Henwick in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Image: Warner Bros./Disclosure

Jonathan Groff in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Image: Warner Bros./Disclosure

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Image: Warner Bros./Disclosure

‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Image: Warner Bros./Disclosure

‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Image: Warner Bros./Disclosure

The Matrix Resurrections

Written and directed by Lana Wachowski, co-creator of the original franchise, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ still features the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Ann Moss as Trinity.

Laurence Fishburne apparently will not return as Morpheus in the new movie. Other names returning for the fourth feature in the saga are Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson.

‘Resurrections’ will also bring new characters and some of them will be played by heavyweight actors, like Neil Patrick Harris (‘How I Met Your Mother’), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (‘The Legend of Candyman’), Christina Ricci (‘The Addams Family’), Jonathan Groff (‘Mindhunter’) and Priyanka Chopra (‘Baywatch: SOS Malibu’).

Besides them, four actors from ‘Sense8’, a series also created by Wachowski, are present. Are they: Brian J. Smith (Will Gorski on the Netflix series), Eréndira Ibarra (Daniela), Max Riemelt (Wolfgang) and Toby Online (Capheus). Officially, none of the new characters had the roles revealed.

‘The Matrix: Resurrections‘ is set to debut in theaters in December 22, 2021. Currently, all the films in the saga are available on the HBO Max streaming service, in addition to the CG animation that precedes the events of the features, ‘Animatrix: The History Before The Matrix‘.

