‘Matrix Resurrections’ gets website with some scenes from the official trailer

With the official trailer scheduled for September 9, Matrix Resurrections won a website today where we can see some scenes that will be in this trailer. The material was revealed on social media by iconic gamer industry developer, Hideo Kojima.

Hint: click on the red pill first, watch the scenes, and then click on the blue one. This way, when selecting the second one, more unpublished scenes will be shown. Remember that some scenes also change each time you watch.

Ah, the announcer of the videos also tells you the exact time you are watching them. Bizarre right?

Matrix Resurrections is scheduled for December in theaters and will reach the national catalog of HBO Max in January, directed by Lana Wachowski, co-creator of the franchise, while Aleksandar Hemon (The Lazarus Project) and David Mitchell (Atlas of Clouds) take care of the script.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith return to their respective roles from the original trilogy, while Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Neil Patrick Harris (Exemplary Girl), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) were announced as newcomers.