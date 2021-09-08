Mauricio wins new accolades and seeks a chance to establish himself

Mauricio received praise from every coach who passed through Inter’s booth and worked with him. It happened to Abel Braga, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, and now it’s Diego Aguirre’s turn to believe in the 20-year-old midfielder.

Mauricio just didn’t thrill one Inter coach. Before his arrival, Eduardo Coudet was in the red booth and minimized the addition that the guard could give to the squad. The Argentine barely commanded the athlete until he left Colorado.

But it only took a few training sessions and games for him to show the quality shown in Cruzeiro or in the Brazilian youth team. Mauricio didn’t start, but he drew praise from Abel, then he was called a “player” by Miguel Ángel Ramírez, and now he sees Diego Aguirre bet on his entry.

After participating in approximately 10 minutes of the game against Atlético-GO, the midfielder heard praise from the command combined with the opportunity to establish himself in the team.

Taison’s injury will make room for at least two games. Against Sport and Fortaleza, he should be the one to start acting. Depending on performance, the streak can come even when the team captain returns.

Mauricio has played 29 games this season, has five assists and scored one goal. In all, there are 38 games for Colorado, with two goals and six assists.

Inter faces Sport on the 13th, away from home, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.