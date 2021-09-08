Maurílio is made a muggle by José Alfredo and will end up behind bars · TV News

Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will fall into an ambush by José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) in Império. The Commander will discover that the villain is spying on him and will take the opportunity to cast the spell against him. The “man in black” will arrange a false meeting with a supposed informer and, when his rival arrives armed at the scene, he will be surprised by the police, who will arrest him.

In scenes scheduled to air from the chapter on the 20th of the soap opera on TV Globo, Maria Marta’s husband (Lilia Cabral) will discover, through a gossip made by Bruna (Kiria Malheiros), that Maurílio installed security cameras in the Empire. For them, the vengeful observes every step of the commander in the company.

Furious, the character of Alexandre Nero will plan a trap to catch his rival. He will start a role-playing conversation with Cristina (Leandra Leal) in which he will say: “My informant has finally managed to find out who is the naughty bitch that hides behind that name [Fabrício Melgaço, o homem por trás das ações de Maurílio contra José Alfredo]”.

Isis’ lover (Marina Ruy Barbosa) will say that his informant arranged a meeting to make the precious revelation. This will all be a lie, but Maurílio will think that someone actually denounced the scheme to the Commander. Therefore, he will prepare for a confrontation.

“Oops! There’s an X-9 in the area, right? The Commander has an informant who already knows who you are. I just saw him saying that to Cristina on cameras. They’ll meet at midnight on a deserted street in the center. There’s no way, we’re going to have to kill them both, before they talk,” will say the pervert in a call — the audience won’t know who he’s talking to.

José Alfredo’s fake encounter will take place in a dark street in the center of the city, and Maurílio will follow him there. There will be another person with him in the car, who will only later have his identity revealed: it will be Silviano (Othon Bastos). The commander will have combined with police to accompany him to the scene.

Thus, when Maurilio arrives and points his weapon at the almighty, he will soon receive a prison sentence. Silviano will manage to escape in the car and abandon his son, who will go to jail.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

