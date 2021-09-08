McDonalds starts accepting bitcoin as payment

SOPA Images/Getty Images

The fast food giants McDonalds and Panda Express got into the game and started accepting bitcoin as a form of payment in El Salvador after the country became the first to adopt cryptocurrency as its currency today (7).

California’s bitcoin payment processor, OpenNode, confirmed to forbes who formed partnerships with the McDonalds and the Panda Express to allow them to start accepting bitcoin.

Bitcoin can now be used for payments at all 19 restaurants in the McDonalds in the country, as well as online and through the delivery app, said the OpenNode.

While these appear to be the first major American companies to adjust to El Salvador’s cryptocurrency initiative, a spokesman for the OpenNode, Ryan Flowers, said his team is “currently integrating several multi-billion dollar companies based in El Salvador.”

“I just walked into a McDonald’s in San Salvador to see if I could pay for my breakfast with bitcoin…hoping to hear no,” wrote cryptocurrency journalist Aaron van Wirdum in a tweet this morning (7).

El Salvador has become today (7) the first sovereign government to adopt the bitcoin as currency, alongside its existing currency, the US dollar. It allows residents of the country to pay taxes and other debts using bitcoin and that companies expand their payment options for the cryptocurrency. However, the proclaimed “Day of the Bitcoin” from El Salvador had a difficult start, as the market for cryptocurrencies tumbled, with the price of bitcoin dropping from more than $52,000 to $42,830, its lowest level in nearly three weeks this Tuesday morning. O Bitcoin rebounded to just under $46,957 for 1:45 EDT (Eastern Daylight Time), still 9% below the previous day.

