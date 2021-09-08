Medical society warns against improper use of roaccutan medicine – Health

The application of the drug without monitoring can expose the person to adverse effects (photo: Free Pik)

The Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) issued a warning against the misuse of a medicine popularly sold under the name roaccutane.

Used to treat skin acne reduction, the drug is being applied with the supposed purpose of thinning the nose and has gained popularity. Isotretinone has been gaining more visibility, including challenges on social media.

SBD, however, draws attention to the fact that there is no evidence that the product has this effect on patients. According to the organization’s director of electronic media, Moyss Lemos, the medicine works by reducing the sebaceous glands.

Only in the case of a disease called rhinophyma, a type of another condition called rosacea, can the reduction of the nose occur as an effect of a reduction in the glands that produce sebum. However, this does not mean that it will occur in other situations.

“There is no proof that people without this disease can have thinning. The nose differs greatly from the person’s genetics. SBD does not recommend the use of the drug for this purpose”, explains the doctor.

Furthermore, unattended drug application may expose the person to adverse effects. Use can lead to elevated blood cholesterol levels and harmful consequences for the liver.

“This medication has a particular effect on women of childbearing age. If they become pregnant using the medication, there is a 30% risk of the baby being born with a congenital malformation”, adds the director.

For this reason, adds the professional, the purchase of the product at pharmacies can only occur upon presentation of a special prescription made by a dermatologist.