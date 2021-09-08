Meet 7 cars that are featured at the 2021 Munich Motor Show

The first motor show held in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic, the IAA Mobility 2021 will take place between the 7th and 12th of September. Traditionally organized in Frankfurt, the event will be held for the first time in Munich. After a 2020 marked by the cancellation of events due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the event takes place in person and with virtual conferences.

In six days of the event, around 500 thousand visitors are expected. With an ever-increasing focus on mobility and electrification, the event brings together the world’s leading automakers, who present news for the local and global market. Check out seven of the main highlights of the 2021 Munich Motor Show:





Mercedes-Benz EQE. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes’ main highlight at the Munich Motor Show, the EQE is the second electric sedan from the German automaker. Smaller than the EQS, the new Mercedes EQE features lines focused on aerodynamics, and a body with a coupe profile. Like the other models in the EQ line, the new electric sedan also has interconnected LED flashlights. Inside, the highlight is the huge Hyperscreen MBUX multimedia center, which has three screens and takes up practically the entire panel. The model is equipped with two electric motors, offering 292 hp and 530 Nm. The range is 660 km, and the 90 kWh battery can be recharged quickly in just 32 minutes.





Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric Photo: Renault

Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric

Already known to Brazilians, the Renault Mégane became an electric SUV. Officially unveiled during the German event, the new generation of the Mégane should coexist for a while with the combustion model. The model has a futuristic design, which mixes details from hatchbacks, SUVs and coupes. The interior features a frame that joins the digital instrument panel and the vertical multimedia center. Initially, there are only two options for electric motors, the most powerful with 218 hp, and reaching a range of 470 km.







Mercedes-Benz EQG Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz EQG

Another model revealed by Mercedes is the EQG concept. It is a 100% electric version of the G-Class SUV. The look is practically the same as the combustion version, which is known for its straight and robust lines. However, the Mercedes EQG has exclusive elements, which follow the visual identity of the EQ electric line. Among them, the highlight is the closed front grille, which has a LED frame. Mercedes did not reveal information about the concept’s motorization, which should only reach the market in 2024, and may be launched in Brazil.





Volkswagen ID.LIFE Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.LIFE

Unveiled last Sunday (5), the Volkswagen ID.LIFE concept anticipates the future ID.1 (or ID.2), which will be the smallest model in the ID electric line. With a crossover body, the ID.LIFE has lines inspired by the first generation of the Golf. The electric motor offers 234 hp of power, and the range is around 400 km. Rearview mirrors are replaced by cameras and screens, and it is possible to control various car functions through a smartphone or the hexagonal-shaped steering wheel. Scheduled to debut in 2025, the production version of ID.Life is expected to start at 20,000 euros (about R$122,760).





Audi Grandsphere. Photo: Audi / Disclosure

audi grandsphere

Unveiled last week, the Audi Grandsphere is the second of three new concept cars dubbed the “sphere”. With a sedan body, the Audi Grandsphere offers autonomous driving systems, a futuristic look and a modular interior, which can be reconfigured according to the chosen driving mode. Larger than the already large A8 L, the Audi Grandsphere boasts an excellent 3.19 m wheelbase. The two electric motors of the model offer 720 hp and 960 Nm of torque. Traction is integral Quattro, and the range is up to 750 km.





Porsche Mission R Concept Photo: Porsche

Porsche Mission R

The Mission R concept anticipates Porsche’s vision of motorsport in the future, and the possible successor to the 718 model. The look is eye-catching, and combines state-of-the-art technologies and sustainable materials such as plastics reinforced with natural fibres. The Porsche Mission R is equipped with two electric motors, which provide a combined power of up to 1,088 hp. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, and Porsche promises a top speed in excess of 300 km/h. Thanks to a 900 volt system, the battery can be recharged up to 80% in just 15 minutes.





Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX

Another Volkswagen innovation for the Munich Motor Show is the ID.5. The German brand’s first electric coupe SUV will initially come in the ID.5 GTX sports version. The model is equipped with two engines, one on each axle, which offer 299 hp of combined power. According to Volkswagen, the range is 540 km on the ID.5 and about 497 km on the ID.5 GTX. Scheduled to debut in Europe early next year, the Volkswagen ID.5 may arrive in Brazil, as well as the ID.4.