Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reveal warm intimacy in exchange for messages, and netizens criticize: “Disgusting!”; check out

Aaah, if these four walls could speak… Or rather, if this table could speak! This Monday (6), the couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were in “bad spots” with internet users. The posting of suggestive messages from the two on Instagram, implying that they had been having sex on top of the furniture in a rented house, did not please the public, who harshly criticized the “fire” and sincerity of the pair.

In her personal profile, Megan shared selfies in the mirror while leaning against a dining table. The house in question was rented by the artist with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on the Airbnb platform. So far, so good… But Fox tried to deliver an unexpected detail in the caption. “When I tell you that the table on this Airbnb saw some things”, shared the actress, along with an emoji showing heat.

Then, the rapper confirmed in the comments section that their stay at the residence was very busy, if you know what I mean… “I’m really glad it’s not our table anymore”, Kelly replied, probably referring to the fact that she no longer had to eat at the place.

But it seems that people have never heard that saying of “washed it, it’s new”, or they didn’t really like the idea. The @commentsbycelebs profile shared the couple’s interaction by saying “I wanted to be the fly on the wall,” and followers showed complete indignation. First, there were people thinking that they were exposing themselves too much… “They know they can just text each other, right?”, pinned a profile. “Just because Megan posted it doesn’t mean it’s not embarrassing, how do we care about it? If you do that, you’re weird”said Danielle Wine.

Then there were those who were disgusted with the “inappropriate use” of the dinner table. “That’s why they charge so much for Airbnb cleaning fees”, evaluated a boy. “Some things the rest of the world doesn’t need to know. Please find some decency and buy a new table for the owners now”, ordered an internet user. “Disgusting!”, shared several people. “Process [eles]”, suggested a follower. “The poor owners of this Airbnb and what they must be thinking”, continued a third.

Of course, there were also people who found the story quite common, such as comedian Nikki Glaser. “I think I’m the only one who liked this? I think it’s great when couples flirt publicly in the comments, but maybe that’s just me. And yes, they could have texted each other and kept it a secret, but aren’t the details about celebrities’ private lives what we crave as a celebrity-obsessed culture in the first place?”, philosophized.

There were even people jealous… of the table! “I never thought I would dream of being a table, but here we are”, said Mackezie Miller-Price. “We love a sexually free Megan Fox”, encouraged Amanda Bucci. “How do I apply to be a table?”, joked Ophelia Luchin. “Iconical!”, approved a profile with no identity. Regardless of the haters, the truth is that people seem to have liked the photo, since until the end of this article, the publication had more than 2,850,000 likes. Jeez, chipper!