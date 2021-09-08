Menon: David Luiz, despite the 7 x 1, can fix two mistakes of Flamengo – 07/09/2021

David Luiz was a disaster at 7-1 against Germany, in the greatest Brazilian sporting shame of all time. A soccer player, running from side to side, without correct positioning.

He repeated the dose against the Netherlands, missing the first two goals. Terrible performances, which marked his career of 57 games and three goals with the “hopeless”.

His 15 masters of Europe were also unfavorable, at Benfica, Chelsea, PSG and Arsenal. Now, at 34, the doors have closed. And returning to Brazil is a very concrete opportunity.

Flamengo is the most likely destination. With Rodrigo Caio injured and William Arão in the middle, Renato has been casting Leo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique and Bruno Viana. Two out of three.

Bruno Viana is the first mistake. He came from Portugal and showed nothing to justify his coming from Braga. If you want to keep it, the club will pay 7 million euros.

He was signed in February and, in March, Flamengo made their second mistake. He lent Nathan to Bragantino. The boy could have more chances in the starting lineup and even go to Europe. There were even polls from Barcelona.

The wheel turns in a strange way in football: you give up a 20-year-old player to hire a 26-year-old player, who doesn’t approve. The club is without the two and goes after a third, 34.

What is the planning?

Brazilian clubs continue selling jewelry and hiring costume jewelry.