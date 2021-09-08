Meu Timo promotes poker tournament on Twitch with Felipe Mojave participation

This Wednesday, the My Timon, with the support of Felipe Mojave and GG Poker, will host a completely free poker tournament with prizes for the top nine. The championship will be broadcast live on Twitch do Meu Timão from 9 pm.

Tournament Information

Date: Wednesday, September 8th

Opening hours: 10 pm with late registration until 11 pm

Free registration

Platform: ClubGG

award

O My Timon and GG Poker will reward all players who make the final table of the tournament. Check out the award:

Champion

$100 in credits at GG Poker

Corinthians shirt

$100 in credits at GG Poker Corinthians shirt runner-up

$50 in GG Poker credits

Corinthians shirt

$50 in GG Poker credits Corinthians shirt Third place

$25 in GG Poker credits

Corinthians shirt

$25 in GG Poker credits Corinthians shirt fourth to ninth place

$15 in GG Poker credits

Corinthian Book: The Most Beautiful History of Football

raffles during live

During the competition, 11 drawings of U$10 to be used on the GG Poker platform will be held at Twitch do Meu Timão.

How to apply

To participate in the Meu Timão free poker tournament you need to install the Club GG application. The platform is 100% free and available on the Apple Store, Google Play Store and for any computer running Windows 10.

To download it go to: https://www.clubgg.net/.

GG Club Platform reproduction

After installation, create your account and enter the GGPokerBrasil Club.

Enter Club ID: 645711

In the ClubGG app, enter code 645711 reproduction

Fill in your details, register for the tournament and then register to receive the prize: https://forms.gle/Eu4Vjc6QCH28fr9M9.

In case of doubt, access Discord: https://ggpoker.com.br/clubgg

Use of bonuses

To receive your prize, don’t forget to open your account on GGPoker’s global platform through the url https://ggpoker.com.br/registrar.

Don’t forget to also fill out the form to identify and associate your account.

See more at: Twitch do Meu Timo.