Meu Timo promotes poker tournament on Twitch with Felipe Mojave participation

This Wednesday, the My Timon, with the support of Felipe Mojave and GG Poker, will host a completely free poker tournament with prizes for the top nine. The championship will be broadcast live on Twitch do Meu Timão from 9 pm.
Tournament Information
Date: Wednesday, September 8th
Opening hours: 10 pm with late registration until 11 pm
Free registration
Platform: ClubGG
award
O My Timon and GG Poker will reward all players who make the final table of the tournament. Check out the award:
- Champion
$100 in credits at GG Poker
Corinthians shirt
- runner-up
$50 in GG Poker credits
Corinthians shirt
- Third place
$25 in GG Poker credits
Corinthians shirt
- fourth to ninth place
$15 in GG Poker credits
Corinthian Book: The Most Beautiful History of Football
raffles during live
During the competition, 11 drawings of U$10 to be used on the GG Poker platform will be held at Twitch do Meu Timão.
How to apply
To participate in the Meu Timão free poker tournament you need to install the Club GG application. The platform is 100% free and available on the Apple Store, Google Play Store and for any computer running Windows 10.
To download it go to: https://www.clubgg.net/.
After installation, create your account and enter the GGPokerBrasil Club.
Enter Club ID: 645711
Fill in your details, register for the tournament and then register to receive the prize: https://forms.gle/Eu4Vjc6QCH28fr9M9.
In case of doubt, access Discord: https://ggpoker.com.br/clubgg
Use of bonuses
To receive your prize, don’t forget to open your account on GGPoker’s global platform through the url https://ggpoker.com.br/registrar.
Don’t forget to also fill out the form to identify and associate your account.
See more at: Twitch do Meu Timo.