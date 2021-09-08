Michael K. Williams dies and police investigate overdose, website says

The death of actor Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the series “The Wire”, found lifeless yesterday in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York, at age 54, prompted a police investigation, said the website TMZ.

Following the hypothesis that the artist would have died from a heroin overdose — yesterday, The New York Post reported that traces of drugs were found in Michael’s apartment — the local police would be searching for the person who would have provided the numbing to the actor.

The New York Post publication also indicated that there is no indication of crime, such as signs of burglary, and that the possibility of suicide is also considered.

An official autopsy has yet to be done and the result could take weeks, according to TMZ.

Michek was found dead by his nephew and a representative of the actor confirmed the death to The Hollywood Reporter. “It is with immense sadness that the family makes the announcement. They ask for their privacy while suffering this insurmountable loss,” he told the website.

Main roles

Actor Michael K. Williams as the Omar of “The Wire” Image: Reproduction

The actor gained television notoriety for HBO’s “The Wire,” which tackles drug trafficking in the city of Baltimore, USA, from both agents and criminals.

But the list of work in series and movies is long. Also on HBO, he excelled in the role of Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire”, another series that was successful in the US.

Michael recently appeared on HBO Max’s “Lovecraft Country” series. The artist’s work earned him an Emmy nomination this year — during his career, Williams was nominated for five Emmys.

Among the main films he has worked on are “12 Years of Slavery”, which won the Oscar for best film, “Brooklyn: Without Father and Mother”, “Assassin’s Creed” and “Inherent Addiction”.

Hot line

If you are thinking of committing suicide, seek help from the CVV and the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city.

CVV (https://www.cvv.org.br/) works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers via email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.