Michael K. Williams Family Believes Actor Was Murdered

the actor’s family Michael K. Williams, known for his role in the series “The Wire” and “Lovecraft Country”, he believes he may have been murdered. He was found dead on Monday afternoon (6) and police suspected of heroin overdose.

A police source said: “There is no evidence of crime. The door was not broken open and the apartment is in order.” However, Staci DuPont, the wife of Williams’ nephew who found his body, said the family does not believe the death was linked to drug abuse and an overdose.

“This is not real. He was a wonderful person, beautiful and loving. It’s a big loss for us. We have nothing more to say at the moment,” he said.

Another of his nephews, Arvance Williams, said his uncle – who is 54 years old and has a child – was thrilled to attend the Emmy nominations ceremony, which will be held on the 19th of this month. Williams was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. “He just got an Emmy nomination and was going to LA, so he was really excited about it.”

See too

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Girl gets snake bite on her face while visiting a zoo in Russia



+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach