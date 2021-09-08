Microsoft unveils Start, the new Windows news center

On Tuesday (7), Microsoft unveiled Start, its new news center to the world. The platform, which will replace MSN and Microsoft News, has a closer integration with Windows 11 via the widget tray and can also be accessed via a mobile app or browser.

Microsoft Start’s focus is on quality, personalized content offered to Windows users. As well as the existing services, Start will feature publications from more than 1,000 vehicles and, with machine learning and artificial intelligence, will present news and articles based on interests, while a human team will be responsible for part of the feed’s moderation .

The change is subtle and doesn’t go much further than a change of brand (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

On the platform, visitors will have access to the most relevant headlines of the moment, will find a feed with news related to their browsing habits and other relevant subjects, such as weather, sports and entertainment. Anyone will be able to access the platform from MicrosoftStart.com, but it will also be available on the Microsoft Edge “new tab” page or in the app available for Android and iOS.

Changes to the news center are already on the way to users, but some tweaks are still pending and should arrive over time. In practice, there is nothing Microsoft Start does that is significantly different from Microsoft News or MSN, so it acts as a brand refresh to attract new users.

On mobile, Microsoft Start will be distributed as an update to Microsoft News, but it can be downloaded from the app stores (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

The appearance of Microsoft Start on Windows 11 has yet to be revealed, but that suspense shouldn’t last long, as Windows 11 is scheduled for release on October 5th of this year.