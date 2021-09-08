Milton Nascimento asks for “Fora Bolsonaro” with “Clice”, symbol of repression – Culture

Milton posted video to his Instagram account and asked “Out Bolsonaro” (photo: Reproduction: Instagram)

Pipe-symbol of repression during the Military dictatorship (1964-1985), “Click”, composed by Chico Buarque and Gilberto Gil in 1973, was the song chosen by Milton Nascimento to protest the government Bolsonaro.

The singer from Minas Gerais performed a cappella excerpts of the song in a video posted on his account on Instagram. In the post also wrote “Fora Bolsonaro”.

censored, “Clice” was banned for five years. Milton participated in Chico’s original recording, released on a 1978 album, alongside other songs that spoke of the period, such as “despite you”.

“Clice” was composed for the show Phono 73, an event held at Palcio das Convenes do Anhembi, in So Paulo, in May 1973.

On the day of the show, when Gil and Chico started to interpret her, they had their microphones turned off. According to the man from Bahia, the song had been censored and they were recommended not to sing it.

The two had decided to sing only the melody of the song, punctuating it with the word “Clice”, but that wasn’t possible either. Through metaphors and double meanings, the lyrics talk about the repression and violence of authoritarian government.