MINISFORUM Unveils EliteMini X500 with AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU

Product hits the market with a suggested price of U$859 in the most basic version

THE MINIFORUM announced today the EliteMini X500, your new mini computer that arrives to replace the model X400, offering better performance using a processedr AMD Ryzen 7 5700G.

The new mini PC arrives with a configuration designed for a wide range of possibilities, it can be used in home offices, serve as a multimedia center and HTPC server, printer management, among other commercial or leisure uses.

Your Ryzen 7 5700G 65W has 8 cores and 16 threads operating at a base speed of 3.8 GHz, it is possible to use the boost to reach a clock of up to 4.6 GHz on the processor, for the video the X500 it has a Radeon RX Vega with eight computational units operating at 2.0 Ghz. It supports DDR-4 memory up to 3200 Mhz.

O X500 brings an Intel AX200 adapter with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, in the physical connections the product brings 2 ethernet ports, 1 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort, 4 USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports in addition to input for headphones. Leaving the factory with a SSD M.2 2280 PCI-e NVMe, you can expand your storage by changing with a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD or even with a microSD card.



The product weighs 980 grams, is 62 mm high, 154 mm long and 153 mm wide and will ship with Windows 10, it will be sold in three different configurations and hits the market on november 21, check the prices:

16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and 512GB of SSD for $859

32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and 512GB of SSD for $959

64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and 512GB of SSD for $1069

EliteMini X500 Complete Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen ™ 7 5700G, 8 cores / 16 threads (4MB total L2 cache, 16MB total L3 cache, base clock 3.8GHz, up to 4.6GHz)

GPU: Radeon™ graphics (2000 MHz graphics frequency)

Memory: DDR4 8GB x 2 dual channel (SODIMM slots x 2)

Storage: M.2 2280 512 GB PCIe SSD (compatible with PCIe 4X, up to 2TB)

Storage Expansion:1x M.2 2242 SATA SSD Slot (up to 2TB, SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) / 1x 2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) / 1x TF Card Slot (up to 128GB)

Wireless Connectivity: M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Dual-Band Wi-Fi ? BlueTooth)

Video output: HDMI (4K @ 60Hz) and DisplayPort (4K @ 60Hz)

Audio output: HDMI, DisplayPort, 3.5mm audio input, HP OUT

Connections: RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port × 2, USB3.1 port × 4 (Gen2), TF card × 1, MIC × 1

DC 19V power (adapter included)

Operational system: Windows 10 Pro

Release date of: November 21st

ANALYSIS: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – at last the iGPU Vega with a powerful CPU

Model is not far from the 5800X, it also has 8 cores and 16 threads and even has integrated graphics



