Morpheus, Keanu Reeves and more early scene revelations

Matrix 4, or The Matrix Resurrections, gained a website that gives the possibility of 180,000 teasers. With them, the first scenes are revealed and bring the returns of characters such as Neo, by Keanu Reeves, and possibly Morpheus.

Some of the previews are narrated by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has long been speculated as a new version of Morpheus. It turns out that his narration and visual recall the character originally played by Laurence Fishburne.

“This is the time for you to show us what is real. Now, what do you believe is… But, that couldn’t be further from the truth. It could be the first day of the rest of your life, but if you want, you’ll have to fight”, says part of the narration.

The text is similar to what Morpheus tells Neo when he meets him in the Matrix trilogy. In addition, the narration appears after the Internet user chooses the red pill, the same one given to those who wake up from the fantasy created by the machines.

With that, it seems that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, from The Legend of Candyman, really appears as the beloved character.

Return of Keanu Reeves and the villain from Matrix 4

The scenes also bring Keanu Reeves back as a new-looking Neo. The look, as many fans have noticed, is the same as the actor has in John Wick.

But along with that, the movie’s villain was revealed – or at least one of them. Jonathan Groff, from Frozen and Mindhunter, appears as a possible agent of the machines, which wanted to leave humans dreaming in the Matrix in the trilogy.

Between scenes, Groff’s character appears with his mouth melted, in reference to the trilogy, and also narrates who chooses the blue pill – for those who choose to remain in the Matrix fantasy.

With that, the actor seems to assume the role that was that of Agent Smith, great villain of the original Matrix trilogy.

Return of Trinity and New Allies

The Matrix 4 website, or The Matrix Resurrections, also quickly shows the return of Trinity, again played by Carrie Anne-Moss. She goes back to seeing Neo again.

At the same time, Jessica Henwick’s (Iron Fist) look is revealed. With short blue hair, the character seems to be an ally of the humans in the story.

The images also reveal a possible view of the real Earth from the Matrix universe, in a scene that appears to have a spaceship.

More about Matrix 4

The main cast of Matrix 4 includes Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Carrie-Anne Moss, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, one of the directors of the original trilogy. The screenplay is by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Matrix 4, titled The Matrix: Resurrections, is set to premiere on December 22, 2021.