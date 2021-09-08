Mu variant: what is known about coronavirus mutation prevalent in Colombia

Covid-19 patient in Bogotá, Colombia, in a June photo; third wave of the pandemic in the country was attributed to the Mu variant, identified there in January 2021

Just over a week ago, a coronavirus variant first identified in January in Colombia has entered the list of mutations in Sars-CoV-2 under monitoring by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Mu variant (or B.1.621) has come to be considered a “variant of interest” by the WHO, as it has “a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of escape from immunity”, that is, from the protection of vaccines – which is still needed confirmed by further studies, according to the organization’s bulletin released on Aug. 31.

Mu is, for the time being, a “variant of interest” being monitored by the WHO – the variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma (the one identified in Brazil) and Delta are considered “variants of concern”.

“Since it was identified in Colombia in January 2021, there have been some sporadic records of Mu variant cases and some larger outbreaks have been reported in other countries in South America and Europe,” says the WHO bulletin.