Mulher asks for “Fora Bolsonaro” live, during a program by Patrícia Abravanel, and the web points out ‘climão’; come watch!

WL! This Tuesday (7), there was a climate on the show “Vem Pra Cá”, presented by Patrícia Abravanel. The attraction was covering the demonstrations for and against President Jair Bolsonaro that took the country on this day of Independence in Brazil, when an interviewee broke protocol and sent a sincere message of repudiation to our ruler.

You were approached by the reporter for the program, who spoke about how one of the protesters’ requests would be the removal of the president from power. The woman then fired: “Out Bolsonaro, genocide. Enough, already, years of suffering in this country“.

Patrícia and Gabriel Cartolano followed the studio interview and had no reaction when they heard the sentence. Silvio Santos’ daughter is married to Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications in the Bolsonaro government. The owner of the SBT is a declared supporter of the president, having already received it at his house and stated, in a note circulated internally at the station, that Jair would be his “boss”.

Live on SBT in the face of Patrícia Abravanel… 😂😂😂 #ImpeachmentBolsonaroUrgent pic.twitter.com/6IGOsx5JZw — #Outside Jair Messias Peculato 🏳️‍🌈🇧🇷🇵🇹⬅️ (@grauhase) September 7, 2021

Continues after Advertising

The moment was successful on social networks, and internet users celebrated the viewer’s courage. “Can you not love?“, said one person. “I love you, girl who declared ‘out of Bolsonaro’ on Patrícia Abravanel’s show“, vibrated another. “I slept in fear of a blow. I woke up with Patricia Abravanel taking a blow. Who is this lady, perfect?“, asked journalist Jordania Souza. See more reactions:

Can you not love? 😍 This lady dropped a FORA BOLSONARO GENOCIDA – Ao Vivo, in the program of Patricia Abravanel, wife of the Minister of Communications of Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/IRGMmVt9cg — Rogério Carvalho 🇧🇷🏴 (@SenadorRogerio) September 7, 2021

patricia abravanel gulping pic.twitter.com/ybYIppfnAV — cris dias (@crisayonara) September 7, 2021

The woman calling Bolsoanro a genocide in Patricia Abravanel’s face. pic.twitter.com/LIX2hZOylB — Eduardo de Costas (@EduardoDeCostas) September 7, 2021

KKKKKKKKKKKKKK THE PROGRAM OF PATRÍCIA ABRAVANEL INTERVIEWING PEOPLE AT THE DEMONSTRATION AND IT ONLY GAVE PEOPLE AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT CALLING BOLSONARO A GENOCIDE AND TALES

HER TYPE FACE pic.twitter.com/KDHvJpPUGV — I saw you well (@est_e_vao) September 7, 2021

Patrícia Abravanel: you can see that all the government supporters are wearing masks Supporters playing live on television: pic.twitter.com/1axr4h5en3 — Kaio Pagani (@_kaiopagani) September 7, 2021

Are you past Patricia Abravanel?! OUT OF BOLSONARO pic.twitter.com/njR8PlR2Yj — Cibele (@CarusoCibele) September 7, 2021

Continues after Advertising

I love you lady who spoke genocidal Bolsonaro live to Patricia Abravanel’s face I love you pic.twitter.com/dhH44aXMJl — 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒅𝒂 (@thaisnitta) September 7, 2021

The woman calling Bolsoanro a genocide in Patricia Abravanel’s face pic.twitter.com/oAQRCvYBhS — Otaku (@Narutandosccp) September 7, 2021

I slept in fear of a blow. I woke up with Patricia Abravanel getting hit. Who is this lady, perfect? https://t.co/3AQBfpDFET — Jô Souza (@josouza_) September 7, 2021

Patricia Abravanel watching the woman detonate the Bolsovirus live on her show on SBT pic.twitter.com/Byv9spPC5s — Vitor P (@vitorpeccoli) September 7, 2021

Me drinking coffee and seeing the girl throwing in Patricia Abravanel’s face that Bolsonaro is genocidal: pic.twitter.com/3p4ZoiVwYS “ChabashiraDraws!” (@k0ehara) September 7, 2021