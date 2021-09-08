Mumuzinho asks Regina Casé and Boninho to return from ‘Esquenta’

Singer Mumuzinho, 37, enjoyed the holiday with Regina Casé and Zeca Pagodinho, and took advantage of the 67-year-old presenter and actress to make a special request: the return of “Esquenta!”, a Sunday program hosted by Casé which ran from 2011 to 2017.

“Regina, you could go back to ‘Warm it up'”, asked Mumuzinho in a video published in the Instagram story. “Everyone asks,” replied the presenter. “It’s a very impossible thing to go back, do you think? Not a season, nothing?”, followed the singer.

“I think it’s difficult the way everything is now, it’s hard to imagine that program these days. You who have strength in the house, talk to Boninho for us to do a special a year for ‘Heats’, wasn’t it cool?”, he suggested Case.

“I have? You introduced me to Boninho”, Mumuzinho was amused. “Now you’re stronger than me,” replied the presenter. “I’m not,” said the artist, chuckling.

But TV Globo’s Big Boss, 59, listened to the singer’s special request and gave hope to all fans of the program. “I do everything with you, let’s make it up,” replied Boninho.

Boninho answers Mumuzinho and Regina Casé about the possible return of ‘Esquenta’ Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Mumuzinho also recalled the support he received from Regina Casé at the beginning of her career. “This woman came to pick me up there in Realengo, at Lona Cultural Gilberto Gil, over 15 years ago. Are you proud of me? You were the first person, caught me, put me on television,” he said.

“Very [orgulhosa], now you’re going to strengthen me from now on. Give me some money, Mumu,” joked the presenter, eliciting laughter from the singer.

Alongside Zeca Pagodinho, a 62-year-old singer, Mumuzinho was amused to comment on the artist’s recovery, who tested positive for covid-19 and was hospitalized for five days at the Casa de Saúde São José hospital, in the south of Rio de Janeiro.

“There’s no corona thing, the blood is strong here. Bora, Zeca!”, he vibrated, making Zeca laugh.