Muricy defends Volpi ‘goalkeeper’ and praises player criticized in São Paulo: ‘It’s different, very interesting’

One of the great technicians in the history of São Paulo and current football coordinator at the club, Muricy Ramalho came to the defense of two players criticized by the crowd in an interview with the channel Arnold and Tyron.

One of the players defended by Muricy was goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, who has been the target of criticism in recent performances. “Volpi is one of the greatest professionals we have in São Paulo. But, as everything is closed, people do not see the player on a daily basis”.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Of course, one hour goalkeeper will get everything, but a small flaw will spoil it. We’re calm, he has a lot of personality, he’s a good example, very important,” he added.

Another player praised by the São Paulo soccer coordinator was attacking midfielder Vitor Bueno. “Bueno is a different player. He has all the conditions to be a great midfielder and a great striker. He hits the ball hard, has the dribble, heads well, physical strength.”

Muricy also highlighted the free-kick scored by Vitor Bueno against Guild, in victory for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. “He showed now in the last games, he even scored a goal, but it’s that competition that exists in São Paulo. Sometimes he fluctuates a little, but he’s a very interesting player.”

Without losing for five rounds, São Paulo returns to the field this Sunday (12), when they face the Fluminense, in Maracanã, by the Brazilian championship. Then, on Wednesday (15), the Tricolor do Morumbi faces the strength, also away from home, by the Brazil’s Cup.