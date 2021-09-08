Murilo Becker says ex tries to ‘promote’ and rebuts accusation of assault – 08/09/2021

Basketball player Murilo Becker, through his lawyers, spoke for the first time after being accused by his ex-wife, digital influencer Patricia Pontes, of aggression.

On Instagram, the sportsman stated that he has never practiced violence against women and claimed that the ex is trying to “promote herself on social networks, even exposing her children to do so”.

He also said that he took a long time to issue a placement because of a health problem involving his father – the allegations became public two weeks ago.

Finally, Becker stated that the accuser is not respecting the proceedings of the case, which is in “justice secret”.

Read the full letter:

Murilo Becker, through his lawyers to which he subscribes, and out of respect for his family, friends and press, hereby comes to pronounce on the accusations disclosed involving his name and that of his children.

Basically, he emphasizes that, at this moment, he is directing all his efforts to help his father, who is going through health problems, needing special care, which is why he has not spoken up to this moment in the face of the unfair accusations he has been suffering.

She also clarifies that the accusations made by Ms. Patrícia are not consistent with the veracity of the events and that she never practiced any type of violence against women, much less against her children, understanding that, as has been happening for some time, the accuser uses their name with the sole purpose of denigrating their image and promoting themselves on social networks, even exposing their children to do so.

She declares that the São José dos Campos Police Station for the Defense of Women is investigating the facts, carrying out the necessary investigations into the case, and only the Civil Police and the Judiciary Branch have the competence and capacity to clarify the whole truth, which, of course, it is divorced from the accuser’s allegations.

Finally, it should be noted that the investigation is carried out in secrecy of justice, which has not been respected by the accuser, and that further clarification will be given at an opportune moment and her innocence will be proven.

remember the case

Becker’s ex-wife revealed to have been assaulted by the sportsman on Father’s Day. The case was published exclusively by the website “Metrópoles” and confirmed by her on Instagram. The attack took place in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, and was registered at the Women’s Police Station in the city.

In the report to the vehicle, Pontes said that Becker spent the commemorative date with the couple’s quadruplets — the duo’s children are 7 years old and have cerebral palsy.

She revealed that she had agreed with Murilo that he would take the children back to her house until the end of Sunday night, which would have occurred only at dawn the following day. As a protective measure against the ex, the influencer went to find the children beside the nanny and also noticed Murilo’s current partner near the place. Pontes stated that the aggression took place after questioning the reason for the delay to Murilo.

The influencer accused the athlete of throwing one of the children’s sneakers in his face, punching him in the mouth and breaking his cell phone.

“He hit my nose first, which still has a startled bone. I took my cell phone out of my pocket and said I was recording it. But he didn’t stop and came at me. He was in a lot of pain, but he stayed upright. in my teeth, I didn’t remember much, I was on the floor. I have witnesses,” she told Metropolis.

The São Paulo Security Secretariat reported that the case was registered at the São José dos Campos Women’s Police Station, which “investigates bodily injury, as well as non-compliance with protective measures.” The case is in progress under secrecy of justice.