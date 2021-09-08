narrator from Cruzeiro Sports is surprised by Goiás’ goal

Held in a bar in Contagem (MG), the broadcast of Cruzeiro Sports in the duel between the club from Minas Gerais and Goiás, held yesterday by Série B, which ended in 1 to 1, lived a moment “from heaven to hell” in a few seconds ( watch below).

It all started after the narrator, commentators and fans present celebrated the goal of striker Thiago, scored in the 17th minute of the 2nd half, which took the score from zero.

Excited with the partial victory, they hugged and started shouting the name of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who took Cruzeiro out of the relegation zone shortly after taking command of the team.

“Oh, it’s Luxemburg! Oh, it’s Luxemburg!” chanted the fans alongside the officials. In a matter of seconds, the vehicle’s narrator, Diogo Medeiros, saw on the screen that Elvis, from Goiás, had tied the match.

“Oh, Goiás scored a goal…”, he said, with his hands on his head and a nervous smile. “Gol do Goiás. You’re kidding! I didn’t even see it, old man. Gol do Goiás. F… what a mess!”, he completed, before handing the floor over to commentator Thiago Valu, who illustrated the move to the spectators.

The tie left Cruzeiro in 14th place in the tournament table, with just 26 points from 22 games. The first team in the Serie A access zone is Botafogo, with 38 points.

“And we became a meme once again, after Cruzeiro came out ahead against Goiás and took a tying goal, even during the celebration,” wrote the Cruzeiro Sports website.

Watch the moment (from 2min10):