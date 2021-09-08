Nestlé opens enrollment for the 2022 trainee program

posted on 9/7/2021 7:17 PM / updated on 9/7/2021 7:48 PM



(credit: Nestlecomvoce.com)

Nestlé Brasil has open enrollment for the 2022 Trainee Program until September 27, available on the website. This year’s central theme is “How can we build a better future together?”, in which the company places young people at the center of the necessary change for the world, alongside the company and what it represents, with an environment of opportunities and challenges providing.

Online process

The process will be conducted completely digitally and remotely, both to meet the health and safety criteria required by the current situation and to democratize access to the initiative. As in previous years, the initiative is open to candidates from all over Brazil. Vacancies are for supply chain, finance, engineering, sales, marketing, legal, IT (new technologies) and digital transformation. The only requirement is to have completed graduation between December 2019 and December 2021, availability to change cities and a strong desire to transform the world.

After the registration stage, the process will continue with online tests, evaluation and adhesion of profiles with the Nestlé culture, dynamics and challenges with real cases of the company’s brands sponsoring this edition: Nescau, KitKat, Purina, Mucilon, Nutren, Moça , Nesfit, Nest and Nescafé Origins. There will also be interviews with finalists and calls, valuing behavioral skills and using different resources and means for participants to experience the Nestlé way of being, with workshops and chats with the Company’s managers, trainees and HR.