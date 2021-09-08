Netherlands overturns Turkey with Depay’s hat-trick and takes the lead of group G

rout, show by Memphis Depay and leadership. Playing at the Johan Cruyff Arena, the Netherlands did not take note of the Turkey and, with the ace’s hat trick Barcelona, made 6-1 and took the lead in group G of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. Klaassen, Til and Malen scored the other goals. Under decreased for the Turks

From start to finish, the Netherlands dominated and gave the Turks no chance. Just a minute into the game, on a spectacular table, Memphis Depay served Klaassen, who crossed the ball and opened the scoring.

At 15, the second. In a new table, this time, Klaassen thought it was a beautiful pass to Depay, who hit crossed and scored.

The Barcelona star was impossible in the match. At 37, after a penalty, the shirt 10 hit with a cavadinha and scored the third.

Not satisfied, Depay, impossible in the match, went after the hat-trick. Eight minutes into the final stage, Berghuis headed into the middle of the area and found Memphis, who scored 4th for the Netherlands and turned the match into a rout.

At 35, Til, 23 years old, received from Koopmeiners, scored the 5th of the Netherlands and made the first with the shirt of the national team.

Holland’s appetite was great. On the counterattack, Malen received it from Rensch at the edge of the area and made the 6th.

In additions, Turkey even decreased. In a strange failed move by the Dutch defense, the ball fell to Under, who only had the job of pushing it into the net.

Championship status

With the result, the Dutch assumed the leadership of group G, with 13 spots. Turkey, in addition to losing the lead, left the classification zone for the World Cup due to Norway’s victory. Now the Turks are in 3rd, with 11 spots.

It is worth remembering that only the first places of the 10 groups guarantee a place directly for the World Cup in Qatar. The runners-up still compete in the recap in search of classification.

Memphis Depay celebrating Netherlands goal in UEFA World Cup qualifiers Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images

The guy: Memphis Depay

The Barça star made misery at the start. He dominated the match from start to finish and set the pace for the Netherlands in the match. With three goals and an assist, the shirt 10 was largely responsible for making Laranja Mecânica take the lead in group G.

With the hat-trick, the star equaled Johan Cruyff’s mark and reached 33 goals for the Dutch team.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on Friday (8). The Netherlands, away from home, faces Latvia. Turkey, in its domains, receives Norway.

Datasheet

Netherlands 6 x 1 Turkey

GOALS: NETHERLANDS: Klaassen, Depay (3x), Til and Malen; TURKEY: Under

NETHERLANDS: Bijlow; Dumfries (Rensch), Van Dijk, de Vrij and Blind; De Jong (Koopmeiners), Wijnaldum (Til) and Klaassen (Gravenberch); Bergwijn (Malen), Berghuis and Depay. Technician: Louis van Gaal

TURKEY: Çakur; Ayhan, Demiral, Soyuncu and Muldur; Under, Yokuslu (Yazici), Kokçu (Tufan), Calhanoglu (Dervisoglu) and Karamn (Kabak); Burak Yilmaz (Kahveci). Technician: Senol Gunes