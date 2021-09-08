New billet scam: Procon-SP demands explanations from Nubank, Itaú, Febraban and others

Procon-SP notified several financial companies, including banks and other institutions, requesting explanations about the billet scam. The notification was made due to the increase in cybercrime occurrences, which came back redesigned and uses information collected in recent mega data leaks.

The companies notified are: Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, CEF, Itaú, Santander, Nubank, Banco Pan, Banco Inter, BMG, Neon Pagamentos S/A, C6 Bank, in addition to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). The Brazilian Association of Fintechs (ABFintechs), the National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions (Acrefi) and the Ethics and Self-Regulation Council of the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies (ABECS) were also notified.

Companies must submit information to Procon-SP about which security mechanisms they provide so that the consumer can check the authenticity of the slips. In addition, the consumer protection agency questions what other measures and action plans have been adopted to curb the practice.

Procon-SP also requests information on what measures are taken for each case, individually and collectively, when identifying and reporting the fraud. Companies have 72 hours, counting from tomorrow (8/9), to respond to inquiries from Procon-SP.

the billet scam

Using data from about 13 thousand documents leaked on the internet (which reached 227 million Brazilians, including living and dead people), the scammers send cell phone messages and e-mails to potential victims. In the content, there are offers of debt renegotiation agreements and even payment of credit card bills, as well as links to downloads and access to fake websites.

Criminals provide personal data such as the victim’s full name, social security number and telephone number to give the messages an air of authenticity. When making the payment of the boleto, the person does not pay their supposed debt or card bill, but sends money to the criminals’ accounts.

not to fall for this

One of the simplest ways to not fall for the boleto scam is to check the beneficiary’s information on the document, that is, who will receive the payment. You need to verify data such as CPF and CNPJ, in addition to the due date and the amount of the charge.

It is also important to check the first three numbers on the bank slip, making sure they actually correspond to the bank code. You can confirm that these numbers are correct by accessing Febraban’s Busca Banco website.

Also check for DDA (Authorized Direct Debit) slips in your bank account and always keep your antivirus updated, as well as your firewall active. And of course, always avoid clicking on unknown or suspicious links that arrive via messages or emails.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/Shutterstock

