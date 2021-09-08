New Ram pickup is… Fiat Toro! And equipped with the old 1.8

Stellantis presented the face-lift of the Ram 1000 pickup. If the image sounds familiar, it’s because this pickup is nothing more than our old well-known Fiat Toro. Fiat’s medium-compact pickup truck is exported to some countries in South America bearing the emblems of the American commercial vehicle manufacturer.

The Ram 1000 2022 has the same style of front used by Toro’s Ranch and Ultra models, differing only by the emblems and an additional bar at the base of the grille. But the big news in Toro’s 2022 line, the 1.3 turbo engine, will not be used in export models.

The only option is the 1.8 E.torQ EVO with 130 hp and coupled to the six-speed Aisin automatic transmission. And the traction is only front and the published load capacity is 650 kg, equal to the Toro sold in Brazil.

The renewed version of the Ram 1000 can now be booked in Colombia (Photo: Ram | Disclosure) The 1.3 turbo engine or the 2.0 diesel are not used in export versions due to local consumers’ preference (Photo: Ram | Disclosure)



Only for South America and the Caribbean

The Ram 1000 is on pre-order in Colombia only in the Big Horn model, which from the photos appears to be equivalent to the Toro Freedom. The value is COL$105,990,000, equivalent to approximately R$145,492 at the current price. The renewed model will soon arrive at Ram dealerships in Peru, Chile, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

Despite recent launches of pickup trucks similar to Fiat Toro in the US, Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, the Brazilian pickup is not expected to reach North America in this generation. The closest thing to this is the Fiat Strada sold in Mexico as the Ram 700.

