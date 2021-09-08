New WhatsApp function arrives that will make it difficult for those who like to take care of other people’s lives

A new function will soon arrive on WhatsApp that will make it difficult for those who like to take care of other people’s lives. The novelty is already being tested.

When implemented, the privacy feature will allow users to choose which contacts they want to hide profile details from.

Quite different from what happens today, where it is only possible to disable the viewing of information for all users or limit access to the complete contact list.

According to WABetaInfo, the change will be available within the privacy options. A screenshot showing the new function was released by the specialized website.

As can be seen, this update will give you the freedom to choose to display information for contacts, except the numbers listed in the configuration.

The image also shows that the option to block the viewing of information for certain contacts will be available for profile photo, description and also for last seen.

Remember that the last visa marks the last time the user accessed WhatsApp. And the new function will appear among the usage alternatives with the name “My contacts, except…”.

The expectation is that soon users with the beta version will start testing the feature for whom it will then be released for Android and iOS devices.